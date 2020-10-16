Support World Hunger Day With Kristen Bell's Cozy Bearaby Collab

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In honor of World Hunger Day, Bearaby just launched an amazing collab with Kristen Bell—and it benefits the global humanitarian organization Action Against Hunger!
Bell's mission-driven health food brand This Saves Lives has combined forces with Bearby for the Halloween at Home Bundle, offering one of Bearaby's sustainable weighted blankets with a box of This Saves Lives' delicious food bars. With every bundle purchased, $10 goes to Action Against Hunger to help them distribute Plumpy'nut (a powerful peanut paste that treats malnutrition) to children in need.
Together, Bearaby and This Saves Lives are working to raise awareness around this global issue, as an estimated 6.7 more million children could fall into acute malnutrition by March 2021, resulting in more than 10,000 additional child deaths per month. And even if we're celebrating Halloween a little bit differently this year, we can still celebrate in a way that makes a positive impact in the world.
If you haven't experienced the awesomeness of a Bearaby blanket yet, this collab is a good place to start (we also recommend checking out their Harvest Collection, too!). But it's only available for a limited time, so shop below to get your own Halloween at Home Bundle and help feed children in need!
Bearaby Halloween Napper
A comfy, cozy, weighted luxury throw that comes with deliciously sweet treats, and helps support a worthy cause? Yes please! For every Bearaby x This Saves Lives Napper sold in adult weights of 15 to 25 pounds, you'll get a box of Dark Chocolate Caramel Snack Bars. Grab the children's version weighing eight pounds, and you'll get the Mammoth Marshmallows Krisp Krispy Treats. And no matter which bundle you purchase, $10 will be donated to Action Against Hunger to provide Plumpy'nut to a child in need.
