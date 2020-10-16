Adam Brody Reveals Whether Gilmore Girls' Dave Rygalski Deserves the "Best Boyfriend" Title

Like most Gilmore Girls fans, Adam Brody is wondering what could've been with his character Dave Rygalski.

As viewers of the beloved series may recall, Brody appeared on the hit WB show in the early 2000s before starring on The O.C. During his time on Gilmore Girls, Brody played Dave, a band member and love interest of Lane Kim (Keiko Agena). And while there were many relationships on the series, fans quickly fell for the romance between Dave and Lane. However, Dave's time in Stars Hollow came to an end when he moved to California.

Over the years, fans of the series have debated over which character deserves the "best boyfriend" award, from Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) to Dean (Jared Padalecki) to Dave. If you ask Brody, which E! New recently did, he'll say he's not sure whether his character should have the title.

"I don't know if he's the best boyfriend ever," The Kid Detective actor told E! News. "I haven't seen like every episode of the show, so I can't say that."