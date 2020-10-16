Watch Prince William and Kate Middleton Play a Virtual Game of Pictionary With Students

Anyone up for a game of Pictionary?

Kate Middleton and Prince William played a few rounds during a recent video call with the students and teachers from the Islamabad Model College for Girls in Pakistan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a video from the virtual meeting to Instagram on Friday, Oct. 16.

While the royals didn't do any drawing, they did try to guess what the kids were illustrating. They correctly identified a sketch of a birthday and a picture of the sport cricket. As William put it, "I'm very glad you guys are drawing and we're not having to draw."

When asked if they enjoyed the hobby, William admitted Kate was the better artist. "Yes, definitely. We both like a little bit of drawing," he said. "Catherine is very good. I am really bad."

One of the kids then wanted to know why this was the case. "You don't practice enough," Kate, who actually has an art history degree, teased her husband—leading him to agree.