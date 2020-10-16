John Legend Says He's in "Awe" of Chrissy Teigen's "Strength" After Pregnancy Loss

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are turning their pain into purpose.

One day after dedicating his powerful performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to his wife, John took to Instagram with a heartfelt message applauding Chrissy for her resilience in the face of grief.

In late September, the 34-year-old shared a deeply personal post announcing her pregnancy loss.

"This is for Chrissy," he wrote on Oct. 15. "I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments."

The Voice coach continued, "What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility."

John, 41, also detailed his inspiration for "Never Break," the song he performed at last night's BBMAs.