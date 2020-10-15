All the Details on Kelly Osbourne’s Night Out With TikTok Star Griffin Johnson

Kelly Osbourne is embracing her #BDE.
The reality star was spotted at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday night with her signature lavender hair, statement cateye glasses and a new pal in tow. TikTok star Griffin Johnson joined Kelly for the casual and chatty dinner, and an eyewitness exclusively gave E! News all the details.
The newfound friends weren't alone throughout their meal—it appeared to be a reservation for three, since another friend came along.
"It seemed more like a business meeting," a source tells E! News. "There were times where Kelly and Griffin were both laughing at each other and looked like they were being playful with one another. Griffin had a huge smile on his face while Kelly was talking and he seemed smitten."
Griffin, 21, and Kelly, 35, seemed like they have been friends for a while and were very comfortable in each other's company.
When their friend left the table at one point, Kelly and Griffin engaged in a one-on-one convo together. Perhaps a collab is in the works!
Earlier in the day, Kelly was feeling the self-love. "Remember you are in charge of how you feel!!! Today I feel fierce like I got that #BDE," she wrote on Instagram. Well, it looks like the good vibes manifested themselves in a successful meeting.
Kelly later appeared to respond to the media attention from the dinner by writing on her Instagram Story, "No comment," on Thursday morning.
The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Kelly revealed over the summer that she had received gastric sleeve surgery to help manage her weight. The Are We There Yet? actress was famously engaged to British model Luke Worrall from 2008 to 2010, and then to vegan chef Matthew Mosshart from 2013 to 2014.
"It was a mutual decision. We love each other very much. It just wasn't the right time for us, and I think if we weren't as mature and adult than we are, then we could have gone down a road that wasn't really nice," she told E! News at the time. "It just happens in life."
As for Griffin, he reportedly dated fellow TikTok celeb Dixie D'Amelio, 19, before they called it quits. Since then, he's been racking up followers (9.2 million to be exact) with shirtless videos on the popular dance app.
Maybe it's time he convinced Kelly to join TikTok.