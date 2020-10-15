Why Khloe Kardashian Says Criticism About Her Appearance "Doesn't Affect" Her

If you have nothing nice to say, keep it to yourself—or not. Either way Khloe Kardashian doesn't care.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells Elle that in the early years of her reality TV career, she was shocked by the criticism coming from strangers. She explains that the comments would "definitely bug" her at first, because she would never "shame someone or be negative."
But these days, she says, "Now I really don't care."
"Maybe if I'm having a bad day," the 36-year-old remarks. "But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn't affect me."
Even so, Khloe enjoys messing with the trolls on social media. She jokes, "Sometimes I have to f--k with people a little bit... I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they're just asking for it."
If the critics are reading, you've been warned!
Khloe continues to handle the rude comments with a sense of humility and humor. As of late, she's responded to the digs with jokes of her own.
Earlier this week, the Good American designer discussed previously working for Nicole Richie, remarking that she was the celeb's assistant "five faces ago."
And earlier in October, the star responded to an Instagram user who commented on her photo, "Money spent well."
Khloe replied, "the shade of it all,' but didn't seem too bothered by the user's remark, as was demonstrated by her use of laughing crying emojis.
It's clear Khloe got her sense of humor from mom Kris Jenner. In this season of KUWTK, the partners in crime have come together to prank sister Kim Kardashian by making up a scenario where Kris has to go to rehab.
However, these are the final days of the show, as the Kardashian-Jenners have decided to end KUWTK with season 20 in 2021.
Khloe recently said of the decision, "It's hard because I'm not good with change…but that doesn't mean I don't need a break... I'm also sometimes afraid to take the break… I know it's good, I know it's probably the best thing for all of us. But, it hits me in waves."