Why Khloe Kardashian Says Criticism About Her Appearance "Doesn't Affect" Her

If you have nothing nice to say, keep it to yourself—or not. Either way Khloe Kardashian doesn't care.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells Elle that in the early years of her reality TV career, she was shocked by the criticism coming from strangers. She explains that the comments would "definitely bug" her at first, because she would never "shame someone or be negative."

But these days, she says, "Now I really don't care."

"Maybe if I'm having a bad day," the 36-year-old remarks. "But typically, I would say 90 percent of the time, it doesn't affect me."

Even so, Khloe enjoys messing with the trolls on social media. She jokes, "Sometimes I have to f--k with people a little bit... I try not to! I try to behave, but sometimes they're just asking for it."

If the critics are reading, you've been warned!