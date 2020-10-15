Here's What's Really Going on Between Kristin Cavallari and Comedian Jeff Dye

Kristin Cavallari is single and ready to mingle.
Over the weekend, pop culture fans were surprised to see the Very Cavallari star kissing comedian Jeff Dye in Chicago's Fulton Market. But before you start assuming this is Hollywood's hot new couple, new details are being revealed that prove it's far from serious.
"They are not dating," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "They met once. She's single, having fun and enjoying herself. She's single and can kiss whoever she wants. She's just having fun."
As for what led up to the night out, the source said Kristin was in Chicago to see her mom. As for Jeff, the Los Angeles resident flew in to meet her there. In other words, this may have been their first in-person meeting. But in order for the night out to happen, there was communication beforehand.
For those wanting to learn more about Jeff, you're in luck. E! News did some digging and discovered a few fun facts about the Last Comic Standing comedian.
Like Kristin, Jeff has experience on MTV thanks to his appearances on Girl Code, Numbnuts and Money From Strangers.
And before sparking romance rumors with Kristin, Jeff was in a relationship with WWE wrestler Becky Lynch. They would later go their separate ways before February 2019, when Becky was seen with fellow wrestler Seth Rollins.
As for Kristin, she has been busier than ever, nearly six months after news broke about her divorce from Jay Cutler.
In addition to launching a new cookbook and expanding her Uncommon James line, Kristin will be participating in a virtual reunion with her Laguna Beach co-stars. The project is aimed to promote voter registration with hopes of increased voter action.
And before fans speculate that Kristin and Stephen Colletti could be a match again—they did meet up in August after all—the Very Cavallari star quickly set the record straight.
"Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years," Kristin told People. "I love him to death, but no we're not dating. That's the last thing on my mind right now."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol