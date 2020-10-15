Would Tarek El Moussa Do a Reality Show With Fiancée Heather Rae Young?

A real estate romance.

Tarek El Moussa popped the question to girlfriend Heather Rae Young in July, but as it turns out, Flipping 101's cameras captured everything that went down, allowing the couple and HGTV fans alike to experience the romantic island proposal on last week's season finale.

"We're currently planning a wedding. I can't believe I'm saying that," Tarek explained in an exclusive conversation on Daily Pop, noting that he was "super excited" to watch the engagement back. "And I'm just ready to spend the rest of my life with her."

The two first sparked romance rumors in July 2019, about three years after Tarek and his current Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead announced their divorce.

Christina went on to remarry as well, but just last month, she announced that she was separating from her husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage.

Tarek told E! co-host Carissa Culiner that while he wasn't there to help his ex break the news to their kids, 9-year-old Taylor and 4-year-old Brayden, he did speak to them on his own, explaining "that life is a series of ups and downs."