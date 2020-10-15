Would Tarek El Moussa Do a Reality Show With Fiancée Heather Rae Young?

A real estate romance.
Tarek El Moussa popped the question to girlfriend Heather Rae Young in July, but as it turns out, Flipping 101's cameras captured everything that went down, allowing the couple and HGTV fans alike to experience the romantic island proposal on last week's season finale.
"We're currently planning a wedding. I can't believe I'm saying that," Tarek explained in an exclusive conversation on Daily Pop, noting that he was "super excited" to watch the engagement back. "And I'm just ready to spend the rest of my life with her."
The two first sparked romance rumors in July 2019, about three years after Tarek and his current Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead announced their divorce.
Christina went on to remarry as well, but just last month, she announced that she was separating from her husband Ant Anstead after less than two years of marriage.
Tarek told E! co-host Carissa Culiner that while he wasn't there to help his ex break the news to their kids, 9-year-old Taylor and 4-year-old Brayden, he did speak to them on his own, explaining "that life is a series of ups and downs."
"And some days are harder than others, but at the end of the day, we love you, we're here for you, we support you," Tarek continued. "It is a difficult time for them so we're doing everything we can to be positive."
It wasn't always this easy co-parenting, though!
As Tarek put it, "Let's just be honest. Years ago, there were a lot of struggles."
Thankfully, today, Tarek and Christina "get along fine."
"We're coworkers at this point," he explained. "We go to work, we do our job and that's it. And when it comes to the kids, she's a great mom and I feel like I'm a great dad so all the decisions we make are in their best interest."
The pair is currently filming a new season of Flip or Flop—which premieres tonight on HGTV—and Tarek noted that the coronavirus pandemic has presented "so many challenges."
"Typically we'll air it; we'll film a season and then it airs, but because of COVID, we kind of ran out of time," he said. "So we're scrambling to finish episodes."
Unfortunately for Selling Sunset fans, Tarek didn't spill any details about the potential of a new season. He did, however, recall telling Heather early on that the show was going to be "a huge hit."
"She said, 'How do you know?'" Tarek told Carissa. "I said, 'Well, I've been in TV for like 900 years and it's a great show!'"
He continued, "I just love being there supporting her and helping her, and obviously I have a lot of experience so we have a lot of fun working together."
Does that mean Tarek sees a reality show in his and Heather's future?
"I would have to say probably, yes," he responded when Carissa asked. "I think that's something we would really like to do. We're best friends. We're together all the time. I'm in real estate, construction, design, she's in real estate. So I feel like it's the perfect combination."
Don't expect to see anything soon, though. When it comes to the wedding, Tarek revealed that he and Heather are "leaning towards not filming it," whether it be Flipping 101 or Selling Sunset capturing it.
"We filmed the proposal and it was spectacular and it was a special moment. When it comes to the wedding...we don't want any distractions," he explained. "But who knows! I don't know."
The couple isn't sure about a date, either, but Tarek did say they have May or October 2021 in mind.
Find out what else Tarek El Moussa had to say on Daily Pop by watching the complete interview in the above clip!
A new season of Flip or Flop premieres tonight, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. on HGTV.