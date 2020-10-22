Kim Turns 40

Watch Her Most Iconic Moments
Kim KardashianBachelor NationChris PrattPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Isn't Alone: See More Pop Culture Favorites Turning 40 in 2020

What do Ryan Gosling, “Call Me,” and the McChicken have in common? They're all turning 40 this year! Find out which other pop culture phenomenon’s share a birthday with Kim Kardashian.

By Megan Larratt Oct 22, 2020 12:00 AMTags
Kim KardashianBirthdaysKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebrities
Related: Kim Kardashian & More Celebrities Crash Students' Online Classes

There are so many anniversaries to keep up with this year!

It's a big week for Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans, with Kim Kardashian turning 40 on Oct. 21.

It comes as no surprise that the entrepreneur knows how to celebrate in style, but while the reality star and businesswoman deserves a big celebration, she's not the only one reaching the major 4-0 milestone.

Have you recently enjoyed some flavorful Sriracha sauce on your burrito? Or maybe you can't stop watching The Shining this October season. Or do you have a Rubik's Cube on your work from home desk?

All of these instrumental things that we love and appreciate today were introduced to us in the year 1980—a year that kicked off a decade of technological advancement, new wave and synthpop music, modern Hollywood Blockbusters, and more.

Although these phenomenon's have been around for some time now, their impact is just as revolutionary and invigorating as when they first came on the scene.

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

To share the spotlight and highlight all of the important 40th birthdays this year, we're throwing it back to everything introduced to us in 1980!

Keep scrolling below to see who else deserves a congratulations.

Trending Stories

1

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

2

You Season 3 Adds Scott Speedman

3

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Reacts to Getting Called Out on Prom Claim

Warner Bros/Hawk Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Shining

Grab your popcorn and a supportive viewing buddy because we are celebrating 40 years of thrills from Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. Perfect to revisit this October, the film was originally released on May 23, 1980 and is based on Stephen King's novel. Watch out everyone, here come's Jack!

Getty Images
Rubik's Cube

Whether you have a knack for puzzles or need some help from tutorials, this 40-year-old puzzle is still a tough code to crack! Originally invented in 1974, the Rubik's cube puzzle we know and love was finally patented and distributed in 1980, winning German Game of the Year in it's first year on the market.

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com
Ryan Gosling

He captured our hearts in 2004 and isn't releasing them anytime soon. Born on Nov. 12, 1980, The Notebook star is about to enter his 40th year!

Suzie Gibbons/Redferns
"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen

40 years later and we still just can't handle it! This iconic song by Queen was released on October 5, 1979 and was included on their 1980 album, The Game. The tune became the group's first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Christina Aguilera

This five-time Grammy award winning singer is responsible for hits like "Genie in a Bottle," "What a Girl Wants" and "Candyman." Born in Staten Island New York on Dec. 18, 1980, the triple threat is about to turn 40!

Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Of course, a cult classic, this episode of the Star Wars Saga was released on May 21, 1980 and became the highest grossing film of that year. This film is the fifth episode of the story line but was only the second Star Wars movie to be released. The force is still with us!

Cosmos/Fuzzy Door Prods/National Geographic/Six Point Harness/Kobal/Shutterstock
Cosmos: A Personal Voyage

In keeping with the science-themed programming, this TV show is considered one of the most widely watched PBS series in the world. Premiering on Sept. 28, 1980, this 13-part season covers everything from the origin of life to a perspective of our place in the universe. 

https://www.huyfong.com
Sriracha Sauce

Bringing the heat! This classic hot sauce has been adding flavor to our favorite foods for 40 years! 

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Blues Brothers

This musical comedy film was released on June 20, 1980. Based on the recurring sketch featured on Saturday Night Live of the two iconic brothers, the humor is timeless and the music is prime!

Cape Cod Potato Chips

An east coast classic, these potato chips took America by storm beginning on July 4, 1980. They pack a mean crunch, which never goes out of style! 

Instagram
Rebel Wilson

This Bridesmaids star is still bringing the laughs and the heat as she celebrates her 40th year! 

Getty Images
The McChicken

Originally introduced in 1980, this McDonald's staple took a few years to find its footing. After a few brief periods of retirement, the sandwich has proven the test of time and is now a fan favorite. Cheers to 40 years!

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
"Funkytown" by Lipps, Inc.

With an incredible instrumental opening, we are sending a huge thank you to Lipps Inc. for 40 years of "Funkytown." Released as the band's lead single on their debut album in 1980, we can't help but talk about, talk about, talk about movin'!

Universal Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
Magnum, P.I.

This Oahu based American crime series premiered on Dec. 11, 1980 and stayed around for eight seasons. Following the protagonist, a private investigator named Thomas Magnum, this vintage series was one of the first to showcase Vietnam veterans as "human beings." The story was revamped in 2018, but we can't forget about celebrating the original! 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Zooey Deschanel

This New Girl star has the voice of an angel and the spirit of a youthful soul. Born on Jan. 17, 1980, this singer-songwriter and actress extraordinaire is one of the the first on our list to turn 40 this year!

Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock
Fame

Before we had High School Musical, we had the American teen musical drama, Fame! Released on May 16, 1980, this two-time Academy Award winning film was nationally recognized for it's iconic music. It really is going to live forever!

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
The Blue Lagoon

This romantic survivalist story set in a tropical paradise was released on June 20, 1980 and easily became a commercial success of the summer. Now 40 years old, this film still carries it's youthful spirit and the power of living on the wild side! 

People Picture/Foudre/Shutterstock
Channing Tatum

You could say this Dear John and Magic Mike star is aging gracefully! Born on April 26, 1980, Tatum rang in the big 4-0 this year earlier in the spring, but doesn't look a day over 30!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
"Call Me" by Blondie

Call me! This powerful anthem is ringing in 40 years of late night discos and fun-filled gatherings! 

20th Century Fox Film Corp.
9 to 5

Empowering women since 1980, this comedic film starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton tells the tale of three working women who get even with their egotistical, scummy boss. It is still number 74 on the American Film Institute's "100 Funniest Movies" list! 

Watch E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians marathon today, Oct. 21 starting at 12 p.m. followed by Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Special at 10 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

2

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Reacts to Getting Called Out on Prom Claim

3

Nicki Minaj Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Baby Boy

4

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

5
Exclusive

40 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Kardashian By Kim Kardashian