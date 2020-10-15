See Hoda Kotb Thank the Man Who Found Her Cell Phone in Heartwarming Video

Not all heroes wear capes.
In an Oct. 14 video uploaded to Instagram, Today anchor Hoda Kotb proved there are still good Samaritans in the world. In the caption, Hoda shared her journey of losing and finding her cell phone.
"So today I was in the park with my kids.. when we got home I realized my cellphone was missing... I must have dropped it somewhere in riverside park!" she explained. "My friend dialed my number hoping someone would see the phone and pick it up-- and STAN LEVINE answered."
The journalist continued, "He said ‘I found your phone in the park..I will wait here with it until you come back. You will recognize me because I am the guy with the walker.' Thank you Stan! Good people all around."
This is a spot of positive for the mother of two who, just a few weeks ago, experienced a horrible act of bullying. During an Oct. 14 episode of Just the Sip, the 56-year-old revealed that she received a letter to her home criticizing her for becoming "a parent later in life."
"It was this woman who started off with kind of, ‘How dare you,'" she told E's Justin Sylvester. "And she said, ‘I can't believe that you thought it was a good idea to become a mother in your early 50s.' And she just, sort of, went off."
The critic wrote what Hoda called her "worst fears" by detailing the age separation between her and her adopted daughters—Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.
"And it said, ‘You know, if you didn't do the math, I'll do it,'" she explained. "‘When they're in high school…' She literally wrote all this down."
She continued, "I'm upset because someone wrote that. And I think I'm upset because it was one of the things I'm most afraid of and someone wrote it down. It was just the fact that's something that scared me anyway, before she wrote that."