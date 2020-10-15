Rose McGowan Responds to Sarah Jeffery and Addresses Charmed Reboot Criticism

McGowan, who played Paige Matthews on the original series, then suggested her criticism was directed at the network and the show's leaders.

"My quibble (google it) is about execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical & obvious way—a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name," she wrote. "I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I'm dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle."

She also made it clear this was not her "ego trashing the reboot" and further explained her objection. As she wrote, "This is a criticism of creators (those are the ones who should be embarrassed) with little to no imagination making bank off of years of us busting our ass to create a legacy that you are actually profiting off of as well."

In addition, McGowan expressed her concern that the original fans weren't listened to and didn't get a say. "I care that Hollywood won't stop making remakes that don't need to be remade. It's a formula that's gone on for too long," she continued. "Mediocrity rules there, not just sociopaths. There's no soul or heart in something made purely for profit whilst refusing to elevate and innovate. Reboots will always be the shadow, the originals will always be the sun. I wish you well."

At the end, she signed off by writing, "Best, Rose McGowan, NYT bestselling author of Brave, creator of Planet 9, Cultural Resetter, Time Magazine's Person(s) of the Year & too many other things to list."