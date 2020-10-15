The Bachelorette's Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum Break Up After 8 Years of Marriage

It's over for this beloved Bachelor Nation couple.

Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum have decided to call it quits after eight years of marriage. The duo shares two kids together—Fordham Rhys and Essex Reese.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, they both took to their Instagram accounts to share the breakup news with their followers.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness, J.P began his post. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

J.P. reassured his thousands of followers that he and Ashley came to this decision amicably.