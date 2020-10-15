John CenaBillboard Music AwardsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The Masked Singer Unmasks Baby Alien

The Masked Singer unmasked Baby Alien during the Group B playoffs and not a single guess was even sort of close.

The panelists on The Masked Singer appear to be getting worse at guessing as the season goes on. 

After they failed to guess Brian Austin Green last week despite getting very close, they didn't even get in the ball park of this week's reveal. Turns out the Baby Alien is former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez. While the panel was guessing comedians and Broadway stars (thanks to the clue about the Tony Awards stage), they didn't even begin to approach a sports star. Sometimes football players also like theatre, and sometimes they also present awards at the Tonys in 2010. Who knew? 

Mark did not explain why he went with the Eastern European accent for the character, but he did say that the best part of being on the show was getting to share the experience with his son, which is very cute. He also joked that Nicole Scherzinger is his "mom," since she and Jenny McCarthy were arguing about adopting the Baby Alien, and oddly that was less cute. 

The Group B playoffs also featured performances from Serpent, Crocodile, Seahorse and Whatchamacallit. The only one with an obvious-feeling answer is Serpent. An awful lot of his clues seem to fit famed singer and actor Taye Diggs, but do they fit too well, perhaps? Do the Rent and Private Practice clues feel just a bit too obvious? 

Seahorse showed off a truly incredible voice that the panel claims is the best voice they've heard, but they say that so often that it sort of ceases to mean anything at all. She sounds a lot like Tori Kelly to us (and to every commenter on Youtube) but we'll have to wait a couple of weeks to see her again. For the next two episodes, it's Group C's turn at bat. 

See below for all of the clues so far!

Michael Becker/FOX/Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine
Baby Alien: Mark Sanchez

"If you're looking for a hint about this Baby Alien, all you have to do is look to the stars."

Clues: used to be on the Tony Awards stage, the Liberty Bell, roses, sleeps in a crib, "stuck in second gear." Baywatch, he's been roasted before, has had his public relationships probed, had close enounters with money-hungry sharks, wants to help other baby aliens avoid the same traps, a toy firetruck, Joel McHale is hot on his trail. 

 

Michael Becker/FOX/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Giraffe: Brian Austin Green

"If you're looking for a hint to my identity, you should know I share something in common with a powerful giant."

Clues: He's had a roller coaster career, music is in his blood but he became the butt of jokes when he took a big risk and crashed and burned, $3, drummed up towering success, he's in the driver's seat and he's off to the races. He's survived and thrived by seeing the big picture and staying above the drama, peaches, his whole world recently became crashing down, his life was transformed in the blink of an eye, had a terrifying episode that scrambled his brain, he defeated his invisible predator and now he's at a crossroads in life, but as long as he has his herd he'll be fine. A green apple, Fox, a domino with two fours. 

Michael Becker/FOX/BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Gremlin: Mickey Rourke

"Check the gremlin manual and you'll see I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees." 

Clues: Checkered history, has a fluffy side and adores all animals, loves to cook. 

 

FOX/Getty Images
Dragon: Busta Rhymes

"If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds." 

Clues: His lair is a bit humid, he loves a funky outrageous costume, he's on a quest to be the best, his fire is "dangerous," he switched gears and now he has a lot of gold, a bone, the Statue of Liberty

Revealed to be Busta Rhymes in episode one.

Fox
Popcorn

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

Clues: Snacks and the City, goldfish wearing hoops, tiger, built a career around love but she's a "hard-corn" hustler, works long nights "rushin'" from one job to the next, meatloaf, snake, apples, a little cheesy, she jet sets to exotic places with royalty. She wanted to step out of her comfort zone and loves "flirtin'" with Nick. She wasn't always healthy and had trouble eating or sleeping until she found her voice, soap opera vibes, 16 candles, hair crimper, Rubix cube, rainbow flag, Venus. 

Fox
Sun

"If you're trying to figure out who I am, here's a hint: This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Clues: Gold Member, extreme seasons, felt like the center of the universe but the spotlight was too much, Mickey Mouse ears, frozen, A Quiet Place, feels like the sun is a reflection of her. She missed out on a lot of childhood growing up in a fractured home, now she's discovering childhood outlets, into the woods, loves dirt in her toes, cauldron, immaterial girl, she's burning ugly rumors, a magic eight ball. 

Fox
Snow Owls

"You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie." 

Clues: We haven't seen them together in a while but now it's time for a family reunion, he's a prankster who once covered their house in snow, a pearl, a rose, Hollywood, Magnolia and "Quarrel Canyon." He was going through a messy breakup and she acted as his anchor, DAL on a basketball, a light up D, she had an opportunity "fit for a queen," she took a leap of faith and he was her knight in shining armor, a witch's hat. 

Fox
Crocodile

"A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa." 

Clues: Grew up in Hollywood, a fish in a pineapple, naturally into water, Italy. Performed as a kid, skull and crossbones, the number 5, his father didn't believe in him, Shazam, he wants to put the toxic parts of his past behind him, a pinata filled with little dolphins. 

Fox
Seahorse

"Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Clues: Felt trapped by her insecurities, too shy to release the fire burning inside, felt lost in the world, a warthog, always swimming up stream, gets to stop playing tug of war with herself and gets to explore the "dauntless diva" within. She's tame in her normal life but in the costume her inner diva comes alive, she tried to make a name for herself but got rejected, green light, rodeo, Daisy Duke shorts, stayed in her room for a thousand years spilling her soul onto the page, experienced unimaginable loss and pain lately, a balloon filled with feathers designed to help "not confuse." 

 

Whatchamacallit

"Some might say that my career had a magical start."

Clues: People think he's shy and he lets others absorb his spotlight, "dance with the stars," candybars, time to turn the tables on the world because he doesn't want to be "hair today," gone tomorrow. It's taken some rough patches to get here, Up, got some news about his mom that shook his world, his mom wanted him to continue the ride so he pushed forward, dimes, a bedtime story, Ken should know exactly who he is.

 

Fox
Serpent

"If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity." 

 Clues: Library, he wanted to "heal pain," the Caribbean, a book called "How to Get Yourself Out of Debt," a fire extinguisher, his dad helped him get on a path to success by lighting a fire inside him. He could barely pay rent, two dollars, a croissant, doctor scrubs, manual labor, pink cadillac, a bottle of milk. 

Jellyfish

"I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Squiggly Monster

"It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

Lips

"If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

Mushroom

"If you want to know who's behind the mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

 

Fox
Broccoli

"I'm a broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

