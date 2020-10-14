Dexter Is Being Revived As a Limited Series For Some Reason

Breaking news: Somebody somewhere has apparently been really missing Dexter.

Showtime just announced that they're reviving the series for 10 episodes, with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as the titular plastic wrap-loving serial-killer-turned-lumberjack. We have approximately 40,000 questions about this news. The main one is "Why?" The second one is "Is he still a lumberjack?" The third one is "Why?" again.

In case you've somehow gotten that finale out of your mind, Dexter ended in 2014 with the lovable murderer pulling the plug on his dying sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) then appearing to die in a boat explosion after sending his girlfriend Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) and young son Harrison (Jadon Wells) off to Argentina.

In the final moments of the episode, Dexter was revealed to be alive and working as a lumberjack, living in the woods. As you might be able to guess, the finale was very poorly received, but clearly they had a reason for sending that very obvious criminal off to Oregon instead of killing him.