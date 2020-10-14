90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Silva Is Engaged to Georgi Rusev

Darcey Silva has a wedding to plan!

The 90 Day Fiancé star is engaged to Georgi Rusev. TLC confirmed the engagement to E! News on Wednesday, Oct. 13. However, the two have actually been preparing to tie the knot for quite some time. According to People, who broke the news, Georgi, 32, popped the question back in June.

"I still feel newly engaged," Darcey, 46, told the magazine while rocking what appears to be a haloed diamond sparkler. "I haven't been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody. I want to be able to shout it to the world. It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment I was not expecting it at all."

After the proposal, Darcey called her teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen, to share the big news. In fact, Darcey told People she wants her family to play an important role on her wedding day.

"I want family involved, his side of the family and loved ones from all over," she said. "Maybe something intimate, beautiful and romantic here in the States first and then [abroad] as well at some point."