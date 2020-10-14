Christina Anstead Says She’s “Beyond Grateful” for Flip or Flop Journey Even After “Divorces”

Christina Anstead has no regrets about the HGTV series that skyrocketed her and her family to fame. In an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Christina wrote how appreciative she was to have the show in her life, even with all of her personal ups and downs.

"I can still picture making a pitch video for flip or flop in 2010. I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now," Christina recalled in the post. "I was thinking no way will this go anywhere, but it was worth a shot. God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide."

Christina and her Flip or Flop co-star, then-husband Tarek El Moussa, began flipping houses following the 2008 real estate crash. Tarek saw an opportunity for the pair to turn their career into a TV show, and in 2013, Flip or Flop premiered. The show's ninth season airs on Thursday, Oct. 15 on HGTV.