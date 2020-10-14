The New Post Malone x Arnette Collab Will Have You Made In The Shade

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you should ditch your shades. Good thing the new Post Malone x Arnette series just dropped to keep you in stylish sunnies!

Part three of the duo's collab is dubbed the Bio-Acetate Collection, featuring two bold new designs. One is an exclusive Post Malone sun style that captures his personality and fashionable sensibilities in three distinct colorways. And the other? An optical frame that also comes in a variety of colors to suit your individual style.

But there's more to these frames than upscale fashion. Each one is made from a minimum of 50% to 70% bio-based materials from renewable sources, using optimized processes that reduce climate-damaging emissions. Meanwhile, the bio sun lenses are crafted using an innovative polyamide with 39% of base-molecules from castor oil. And to round out the clean-and-green design approach, each pair is offered in eco-friendly packaging.

The new Post Malone x Arnette designs are available now. Shop them down below!