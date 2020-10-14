James Van Der Beek Proves There's Always Hope After Revisiting 10 Months of Hardships

2020 has not been the best for James Van Der Beek, but he's found the silver lining.

Much like the rest of us, the last year has been really difficult for the Dawson's Creek alum. In honor of his family's recent move to Texas, the actor revisited the many challenges and difficult losses he, his wife Kimberly Brook and their five kids have faced over the course of the last 10 months.

"We've had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died. And a shut-down," he wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 13. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today."

The actor—who revealed he was leaving California in late September—also shared a few photos of him, his kids and their dogs outside in their new home state.