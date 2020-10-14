James Van Der Beek Proves There's Always Hope After Revisiting 10 Months of Hardships

2020 has not been the best for James Van Der Beek, but he's found the silver lining.
Much like the rest of us, the last year has been really difficult for the Dawson's Creek alum. In honor of his family's recent move to Texas, the actor revisited the many challenges and difficult losses he, his wife Kimberly Brook and their five kids have faced over the course of the last 10 months.
"We've had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put @vanderkimberly in the hospital, we spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died. And a shut-down," he wrote in an Instagram post on Oct. 13. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here. Overflowing with profound gratitude today."
The actor—who revealed he was leaving California in late September—also shared a few photos of him, his kids and their dogs outside in their new home state.
Kimberly posted similar snaps of their new sights over on her Instagram account in celebration of their family's next chapter. "Our new home sweet home. #Texas," she wrote. "We have A LOT of unpacking, organization and projects with our new house and training for the two new rescue puppies we got to keep our other small rescue dogs safe on the property."
She added, "Moving to the country is a dream I've had for years. Will give you peaks on our journey along the way."
The couple, who celebrated 10 years of marriage on Aug. 1, have been forthcoming with fans about their recent personal struggles, including the miscarriages they suffered in November 2019 and June. Upon sharing the news four months ago, their loss spurred Van Der Beek to share a larger message for the world in the midst of a pandemic and other unrest.
"We've got to take better care of each other," he urged. "The world is in pain right now. There's denial, shock, numbness, anger - all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed. And there are no words to ease that pain... to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other? And to all the families who have gone through this... you are not alone."