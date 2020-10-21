Kim KardashianDWTSJamie Lynn SpearsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

See Doug the Pug, Suki Cat and More of the Adorable Animal Star Nominees for the 2020 PCAs

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 21, 2020 1:00 PMTags
AwardsAnimalsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 15, 9PM
Related: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards: Vote Now for Your Favorites!

Get ready for a cuteness overload!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominees for Animal Star of 2020 are here, and they couldn't be anymore adorable if they tried! This year's furry talent includes Doug the Pug, Esther the Wonder Pig, Hosico, Jiff Pom, Juniper the Fox, Nala Cat, Shinjiro Ono and Suki Cat.

Do you love all of Doug The Pug's fun pop culture references and celebrity snapshots? Or do you prefer the oh so sweet Nala Cat? Or how about Jiff Pom's outfits for every occasion? There are too many reasons to count why you should love all the nominees for this year's Animal Star award.

You've followed them on Instagram, retweeted their adorable antics, but now it's time to vote for the ultimate Animal Star of 2020. Only one furry friend will be crowned! Who do you think deserves the ultimate award? It's up to the people to pick!

photos
Famous Animal Rights Activists

See all of the sweet pets who could win The Animal Star of 2020 at the People's Choice Awards and don't miss the big show airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Also, don't forget to go to the official E! People's Choice Awards site to vote for your favorites before voting closes on Oct. 23!

Trending Stories

1

Why Was That Episode of The Bachelorette So Awkward?

2

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

3
Exclusive

40 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Kardashian By Kim Kardashian

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Doug The Pug

Doug the Pug is the winner of the 2019 Animal Star Award! From meeting A-list stars to dressing up in fun costumes, Doug The Pug is living his best life. The adorable dog's Instagram account is filled with pop culture references that may be part of the reason that he has amassed 3.8 million Instagram followers. The pup even has a book titled Doug the Pug: The King of Pop Culture.

Instagram
Esther the Wonder Pig

Esther the Wonder Pig is a savvy and chic pig who has amassed a following of more than 600,000 on Instagram. She's all about inspiring those around her and filling up anyone's feed with encouragement. Her owners even wrote a sweet book about how she changed their lives called Esther the Wonder Pig: Changing the World One Heart at a Time.

Instagram
Hosico

Hosico knows how to keep things fun! The cat has more than 1.8 million Instagram followers, and its probably because of their blend of fun and cute content that keeps people coming back for more. If you're looking for a fun account to brighten your day, Hosico never disappoints.

Instagram
Jiff Pom

With 9.3 million Instagram followers, there is no denying that Jiffpom is an Internet star. He loves to dress up in outfits for every occasion. The pooch has also appeared at Dodger games and in Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" music video.

Juniper the Fox

Juniper The Fox is not your traditional household pet. Juniper, a fully domesticated fox, has received lots of attention and now has 2.5 million Instagram followers. Known for her sassy personality, she loves to play and pose in photos with her fox friend, Fig. The popular pet also has a book, Juniper: The Happiest Fox.

Instagram
Nala Cat

Meet Nala Cat! She is Siamese Tabby mix who was adopted by Varisiri Methachittiphan from a shelter after being separated from her original family. The delightful kitten brings smiles to over 4.2 million people on her Instagram account with her sweet expressions, cute costumes and travel adventures.

Shinjiro Ono

Marutaro, a Shiba Inu living in Japan, has become quite the Internet sensation. Shinjiro Ono found Maraturo at a local pet shop and soon began documenting the pooch's every move online. From lazing around to showing off tricks, it's no wonder why this charming dog has won the hearts of millions. In fact, he boosts 2.5 million Instagram followers and if that's not enough, fans can even visit a shop dedicated to the pup in Tokyo.

Instagram
Suki Cat

Meet your new favorite feline friend Suki Cat! Suki is a Bengal cat from Alberta, Canada, who travels the world with her owner, Martina Gutfreund. The pair share their traveling adventures with the world on their fun Instagram which boast more than 1.8 million Instagram followers.

Don't miss the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Why Was That Episode of The Bachelorette So Awkward?

2

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

3
Exclusive

40 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Kardashian By Kim Kardashian

4

Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Most Intense Year Yet

5

Mark Ruffalo & Robert Downey Jr. Rebut Chris Pratt's Worst Chris Label