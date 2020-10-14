See Gizelle Bryant & More Bravo Stars in Race in America: Our Vote Counts Special First Look

A call to action.
The death of George Floyd earlier this year brought the Black Lives Matter movement to the public consciousness, sparking protests against police brutality and increased dialogue about racial injustice. Now, Bravo is continuing the conversation with an intimate roundtable discussion, Race in America: Our Vote Counts.
Premiering on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m., the 90-minute special will be hosted by Nightly Pop's Nina Parker, who led a similar discussion in August, and focus on the power of the Black vote on both a local and national level.
The E! host will be joined by various celebrities and Bravo personalities—all of which hope to ignite Americans to exercise their right to vote—including Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Britten Cole from Married to Medicine Los Angeles, Zuri Hall from Access Hollywood, Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Damon Kimes from Married to Medicine Atlanta, Justin Sylvester from E!'s Daily Pop, and Tamica Lee, Jon Moody and Barry Smith from Southern Charm New Orleans.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, Leslie D. Farrell, who has worked as a network executive, and Dorothy Toran, former The Real Housewives of New Jersey EP, are all executive producers.
Race in America: Our Vote Counts is set to be simulcast on E! and we've got a sneak peek of what's to come, from the doctors speaking on how to safely vote in person amid the coronavirus pandemic to an emotional discussion on Black people's voting experiences and how it's affected them.
For example, in the below clip, Gizelle can be heard recalling a voter suppression story about a time her dad registered to vote.
"The registrar gave him a preamble to the Constitution of United States of America," she says. "And if he couldn't explain it, he didn't get a chance to vote."
"I think it all just goes to show that they don't value our lives," Dr. Heavenly Kimes responds.
Like Gizelle, Zuri recounts a story about her father, even though the subject makes her "emotional."
"My father believed in the American dream," she begins. "He had to eventually give into doing backbreaking labor. He needed access to resources, he needed access to financing."
Zuri adds, "At a certain point I decided I can't not speak up, because this transcends politics."
Everyone goes on to make similar statements, including Justin: "Let's do this fight together so we don't have to do this later on."
Gizelle even says that the upcoming election "is really, for the Black community, do or die."
Watch the complete preview in the above clip.
Race in America: Our Vote Counts premieres Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m on Bravo and E!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)