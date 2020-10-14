See Bachelorette Clare Crawley's Surprising Reaction to Rumors About Dale Moss

Like the rest of Bachelor Nation, Jimmy Kimmel wants to know what's really going on with Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.
The late-night host put the Bachelorette in the hot seat during the Oct. 13 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
The interview took place after The Bachelorette's 16th season premiere. While the show was originally scheduled to air earlier this year, filming was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, giving Clare a little extra time to do some digging on her contestants.
"I Googled all of the men that were going to be on the season," the 39-year-old hairstylist told Jimmy. "Took lots of notes."
So did the Sacramento star rule out any of the men before she met them? "I wouldn't say that it was a hard yes or a hard no, but there were definitely things that I saw that were red flags," Clare explained. "I'm, for example, not a drinker at all. And some of the guys were boozing it up, partying, doing backflips off of boats and I was like, 'Is that my husband? Probably not.'"
One of the suitors who caught her eye was Dale, who interestingly enough remained on the list after ABC recast some of the men.
"He was one of the guys that was asked for earlier this season when it was supposed to air earlier," Clare said. "And being able to look him up, there was just a lot of the things that aligned with what I'm looking for that he kind of embodied. So yeah, there were a lot of things."
In fact, the two hit it off so well that Clare gave the former football player her first impression rose. She even said she felt like she just met her husband when he stepped out of the limo.
Of course, rumors about Dale and Clare been spreading for months. Back in August, a source told E! News Tayshia Adams actually replaces Clare as the Bachelorette after things take an unexpected turn.
"The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors," the insider shared. "Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead."
So, Jimmy asked Clare about the speculation. "The rumor is that you hit it off with Dale so famously that you said, 'That's it. I'm not going through this charade. I'm not going through this whole process. I found the guy. That's why I came. And adios, goodbye everybody, I'm leaving,'" Jimmy said. "True or false?"
However, Clare suggested this wasn't the case. "Well, that's what the rumor is," she replied. "I can confirm that that is false. It did not happen like that."
Jimmy wasn't convinced and wondered if Clare was lying. "Let me just say this: If you did indeed cut out early because you realized you found the guy you wanted, I think that's great. I applaud you for doing that," he said. "We know that the reality is some of these Bachelors, Bachelorettes, they know who they're going to pick the first night. They just go through this whole process, this long Bachelor party of doing whatever they're going to do with all of these different people. You instead said, 'I'll see you later. Dale and I are hitting the road together. Good luck to everybody.' Yes?"
Still, Clare said viewers will just have to wait and see. "That's not how things went," she said, later adding, "I will tell you I'm a woman that knows exactly what I want and exactly what I'm looking for and that's a benefit of being 39. So, you'll have to see."
She also claimed that she's "never met Tayshia." However, Jimmy didn't let up and asked, "Who do you think she's going to pick of the guys you left behind?" Once again, Clare continued to play coy.
"Jimmy, I could have sworn I'm the one sitting here," she said. "I am the Bachelorette. So, what are we talking about here?"
Fans will have to tune in to see how Clare's journey to find love continues. The Bachelorette airs Tuesday nights on ABC.