Kristen Bell Speaks Out About Husband Dax Shepard's Relapse in Heartfelt Message

Kristen Bell is showing her support for Dax Shepard.

As fans may know, the Armchair Expert host recently opened up about relapsing after 16 years of sobriety. Now, Bell is giving an update on her husband's health in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "He is actually doing really great," the Good Place actress shared. "I mean look, you know, everybody's up against their own demons, sometimes it's anxiety and depression, sometimes it's substance abuse."

"The thing that I love most about Dax is A, that he was able to tell me, and tell us and say, 'We need a different plan,'" Bell continued. "Like we have a plan, if he has to take medication for any reason I have to administer it. But he was like, 'So we need a stronger plan, I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'"