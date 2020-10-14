Kristen Bell Speaks Out About Husband Dax Shepard's Relapse in Heartfelt Message

Kristen Bell is showing her support for Dax Shepard.
As fans may know, the Armchair Expert host recently opened up about relapsing after 16 years of sobriety. Now, Bell is giving an update on her husband's health in a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres. "He is actually doing really great," the Good Place actress shared. "I mean look, you know, everybody's up against their own demons, sometimes it's anxiety and depression, sometimes it's substance abuse."
"The thing that I love most about Dax is A, that he was able to tell me, and tell us and say, 'We need a different plan,'" Bell continued. "Like we have a plan, if he has to take medication for any reason I have to administer it. But he was like, 'So we need a stronger plan, I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again.'"
Bell, 40, also noted that one of the reasons she loves Shepard, 45, is because he's "addicted to growth."
"He's addicted to evolving," she explained. "And he was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did. So let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.'"
Bell, who shares two daughters with Shepard, told DeGeneres that they're going back to therapy and said she'll continue to "stand by" him because he's "very, very worth it."
During the Sept. 25 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard opened up about his relapse for the first time and shared that he'd been taking opioids. While the Parenthood actor noted that there had been ups and downs over the last eight years, it was the last six months, after suffering several injuries and taking Vicodin to manage the pain, that things began to take a turn.
"For the last eight weeks maybe, I don't really know…I'm on them all day," Shepard said. "And I'm allowed to be on them at some dosage because I have a prescription and then I'm also augmenting that. And then all the prescriptions run out and I'm now just taking 30 mil Oxys that I've bought whenever I decide I can do [it]."
Shepard went on to admit that he, at first, lied to his podcast co-host and friend Monica Padman after she confronted him. However, he later opened up to Padman and Bell about his relapse and began attending AA meetings.
"An episode I hoped I'd never have to record, but one I felt I owed to all the beautiful Armcheries who have been on this ride with me for the last couple years," Shepard told fans after releasing the episode. "This was Monday, say today is 11."