Billboard Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

Who's ready to get their dance on?

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are finally here, meaning it's time to find out who dominated the charts from 2019 to 2020, and it's about time.

For the third year in a row, Kelly Clarkson hosts the show, but there are some major differences from the previous years she hosted. This time around she's performing her duties from the comfort of the Dolby Theater in sunny Los Angeles, Calif., instead of Las Vegas.

Additionally, there's no live audience or red carpet for the traditionally star-studded event, as the production team is keeping in line with the COVID-19 restrictions.

On the bright side, plenty of nominees are joining the show with live or pre-taped performances, because it wouldn't be the Billboard Awards without music. Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys and BTS are included in the roster of talented artists.

To see which categories the stars were nominated for, check out our full list as it's updated in real time below!