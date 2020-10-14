Joe Jonas’ Fans Are Convinced He Tattooed Sophie Turner’s Face on His Neck

You know what they say: If you love somebody, get a tattoo of their face.

Joe Jonas shared a pic of his new ink, and fans are already speculating that it's an artsy image of his wife, Sophie Turner.

Tattoo artist Noah Lee, who runs NAL Studio in L.A., posted a first look at the keyhole tattoo on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The black-and-white neck tattoo features a woman's eye looking out from the other side.

"he got sophie's eye," one fan wrote.

The artist—also loved by Halsey and Lili Reinhart—gave no more insight on the inspo aside from a cheeky eye emoji in the caption.

Perhaps it's even a creative first anniversary commemoration of sorts, considering the stars wed in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, which takes place this year on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Although we'd love to believe it's some sort of homage to Sophie (and the resemblance is totally uncanny), it's most likely inspired by Piero Fornasetti's art. The midcentury Italian artist is one of Joe's favorite, given that he already has more ink based on Fornasetti's work.