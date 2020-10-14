Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Javi Marroquin Tried to Sleep With Her While He Was Engaged

Kailyn Lowry is done playing games.

Just when fans thought things were peaceful between the Teen Mom 2 star and her ex Javi Marroquin, a shocking allegation has come to light on the small screen.

During the Oct. 13 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn claimed Javi tried to have sex with her after he got engaged to Lauren Comeau.

It all started while the MTV star was opening up to her producer about co-parenting with Javi. According to Kailyn, her ex wasn't being flexible when it came to dropping off and picking up their 6-year-old son Lincoln. The reason? Kailyn is "mean" to Javi and his fiancé.

"I leave her alone," Kailyn proclaimed. "I don't talk about her and I've liked it that way so I'm pissed off. I'm over it because he agreed to meet me halfway, but now because it's not convenient for you, now you don't want to do it and you are going to treat me like this?"