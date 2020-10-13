Meghan Markle Reveals the Real Reason She Won't Ever Return to Social Media

Meghan Markle has the self-control most people wish they had.

Since marrying Prince Harry, the former actress has had a team managing her social media presence. Whether it's posting an adorable snap with their son, Archie Harrison, over the holidays or sharing a statement on their role as royals, that aspect of her life has always been curated by social media experts working for the couple.

And now that she's no longer an acting member of the royal family, it was assumed the Duchess would return to social media in one form or another. But in a new virtual interview for Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit, the star shared that she made a "personal choice" to continue to delegate that responsibility to others.

Speaking from her and Harry's home in Santa Barbara, she explained, "For my own self-preservation, I have not been on social media for a very long time... I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it."