Pregnant Malika Haqq Reveals "Uncomfortable" Gossip About Her Child's Father to Khloe Kardashian

Not her man, not her problem.

In this clip from Thursday, Oct. 15's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, pregnant Malika Haqq reveals to BFF Khloe Kardashian that someone DM'd her about ex and baby daddy O.T. Genasis seemingly flirting with another woman.

Malika starts off, "It was a screenshot of O.T. in some other girl's DM."

As Khloe takes a closer look at the screenshot, she reads aloud, "Somebody come get this man."

Malika goes on to reveal that she's responded to the informant, "Not my man, not my problem."

While Khloe is shocked that her best friend engaged in the drama, Malika appears to get a chuckle out of her response.

"I don't want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he's doing," Malika shares in a confessional. "Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It's none of my business."