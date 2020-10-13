Apple Introduces the New iPhone 12: Everything You Need to Know

Get ready, Apple fans. The new iPhone is here!

That's right! Apple unveiled its slew of 5G-enabled devices during its highly anticipated virtual event on Tuesday, Oct. 13. From the range of phone sizes to the variety of features, there are tons of things for tech lovers to explore. So, let's take a closer look at the latest iterations and see if they're worthy of a thumbs-up emoji.

iPhone 12

Price: Starting at $799 (or $22.87 a month or $549 with trade-in)

Storage: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB

Colors: Blue, green, black, white and (PRODUCT)RED

Camera: The phone has a dual-camera system. It features Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. In fact, the new Wide camera has an ƒ/1.6 aperture, which Apple says is "the fastest yet on iPhone" and provides more light in low-lit settings. The device also has Night Mode and "faster-performing" Deep Fusion on all cameras—including Wide, Ultra Wide and True Depth. So, you can take your photos for the 'gram day or night in a range of environments.

But that's not all. The camera also shoots HDR video with Dolby Vision and allows customers to capture, edit and share videos all on their phones. In addition, Apple claims the phone has improved cinematic video stabilization.

Availability: Fans can place their pre-orders for the iPhone 12 starting Friday, Oct. 16, with availability beginning Friday, Oct. 23.

Other Notable Features: Apple claims this phone is 11 percent thinner, 15 percent smaller and 16 percent lighter than the iPhone 11. But bringing down the bulk didn't mean bringing down the power. The 6.1-inch device features Apple's A14 Bionic. And while that may sound like the name of a superhero, the company says it's a chip that delivers more speed and efficiency. It also boasts an all-screen Super Retina XDR display that comes out further to the edges and has "systemwide color management."