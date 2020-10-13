Apple Introduces the New iPhone 12: Everything You Need to Know

Get ready, Apple fans. The new iPhone is here!
That's right! Apple unveiled its slew of 5G-enabled devices during its highly anticipated virtual event on Tuesday, Oct. 13. From the range of phone sizes to the variety of features, there are tons of things for tech lovers to explore. So, let's take a closer look at the latest iterations and see if they're worthy of a thumbs-up emoji.
iPhone 12
Price: Starting at $799 (or $22.87 a month or $549 with trade-in)
Storage: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB
Colors: Blue, green, black, white and (PRODUCT)RED
Camera: The phone has a dual-camera system. It features Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. In fact, the new Wide camera has an ƒ/1.6 aperture, which Apple says is "the fastest yet on iPhone" and provides more light in low-lit settings. The device also has Night Mode and "faster-performing" Deep Fusion on all cameras—including Wide, Ultra Wide and True Depth. So, you can take your photos for the 'gram day or night in a range of environments.
But that's not all. The camera also shoots HDR video with Dolby Vision and allows customers to capture, edit and share videos all on their phones. In addition, Apple claims the phone has improved cinematic video stabilization.
Availability: Fans can place their pre-orders for the iPhone 12 starting Friday, Oct. 16, with availability beginning Friday, Oct. 23.
Other Notable Features: Apple claims this phone is 11 percent thinner, 15 percent smaller and 16 percent lighter than the iPhone 11. But bringing down the bulk didn't mean bringing down the power. The 6.1-inch device features Apple's A14 Bionic. And while that may sound like the name of a superhero, the company says it's a chip that delivers more speed and efficiency. It also boasts an all-screen Super Retina XDR display that comes out further to the edges and has "systemwide color management."
Prone to breaking your phone? Apple is tackling that, too. According to a press release, the iPhone 12 has "an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes." The company also states it's "protected against everyday spills" and that the phone has a new Ceramic Shield front cover for improved durability.
What's more, the iPhone 12 models have MagSafe, which is a system that offers wireless charging and a range of accessories that attach to the devices.
Constantly killing the battery? The iPhone 12 devices also contain Smart Data mode, which Apple claims extends battery life by assessing 5G needs and evaluating data usage, speed and power.
iPhone 12 mini
Price: Starting at $699 ($18.70 a month or $449 with trade-in)
Storage: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB
Colors: Blue, green, black, white and (PRODUCT)RED
Camera: It boasts the same camera features as the iPhone 12.
Availability: Fans will have to wait a little bit longer for this one. Followers can place their pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini starting Friday, Nov. 6. They'll be available in stores beginning Friday, Nov. 13.
Other Notable Features: Remember your iPod mini? Well, Apple is adding the mini moniker to its iPhone. At 5.4 inches, "the iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest and lightest 5G smartphone in the world, re-architected to pack all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size," the company states.
iPhone 12 Pro
Price: Starting at $999 ($29.12 a month or $699 with trade-in)
Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
Colors: Graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue
Camera: Need to take the photos in your feed to the next level? Maybe take a look at these pro models. The devices feature the "pro camera system," which includes an Ultra Wide camera for expansion, a Telephoto camera for even longer focal length and a Wide camera with a ƒ/1.6 aperture to take photos and videos in bright and low-light places.
They also feature Apple's ProRaw so users can edit everything right on their phones. Of course, they have the Night Mode, DeepFusion and Dolby Vision seen in the other iPhone 12 models.
Availability: Shoppers in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the U.K., the U.S. and more than 30 other countries and regions can pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro starting at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 16, with availability beginning Friday, Oct. 23. iPhone 12 Pro will also be available in India, South Korea and more than a dozen other countries starting Friday, Oct. 30.
Other Notable Features: These phones have the same bells and whistles featured in the other iPhone 12 models. They have the A14 Bionic chip; they have the Ceramic Shield; they have the Super Retina XDR display; and they have MagSafe. They also have a few more surprises.
Take the LiDAR Scanner, for instance. According to Apple, this measures light distance and pixel depth information, allowing it to deliver "faster, more realistic AR experiences" and improve autofocus by six times in low-light scenes. But the main allures with the iPhone 12 Pro models are the camera capabilities.
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Price: Starting at $1,099 (or $30.37 a month or $729 with trade-in)
Storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB
Colors: Graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue
Camera: See above for more details. But basically the iPhone Pro Max has even more enhanced camera capabilities that claim to improve low-light conditions, focal length and zoom range.
Availability: Consumers in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the U.K. the U.S. and more than 30 other countries and regions can pre-order the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at 5 a.m. PST on Friday, Nov. 6, with availability starting Friday, Nov. 13.
Other Notable Features: Again, see above for the majority of the features. One notable difference is the iPhone 12 Pro Max is 6.7 inches, making it the iPhone with the largest Super Retina XDR display vs. the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro.