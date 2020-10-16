Tracee Ellis Ross to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross isn't just a 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominee, she's already a winner!
E! announced on Friday, Oct. 16 that the Black-ish star will receive the Fashion Icon of 2020 Award at the PCAs on Sunday, Nov. 15. The award-winning actress, producer and CEO is being recognized for her trailblazing looks and one-of-a-kind personal style, her passion for self-expression and how she uses her voice and reach to inspire others to believe in themselves.
"Tracee Ellis Ross' style is transcendent," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital said today in an announcement. "Her influence in the entertainment and fashion spaces are incomparable and we are delighted to honor her with the Fashion Icon Award."
Ross is also nominated for The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for her recent film The High Note.
Ross' longtime love affair with fashion began in her teens years when she started modeling for some of the biggest designers around in the early '90s. She even once walked the Thierry Mugler runway with her mom Diana Ross!
Over the past three decades, Ross has brought her A game when it comes to cutting-edge fashion.
Whether she's walking red carpets in Valentino, Chanel or Ralph Lauren, owning the Met Gala or showing off her coveted street style, Ross always makes a statement with her bold, beautiful wardrobe choices and uses fashion as a means of self-expression and communication.
Ross' risk-taking is one of the reasons she's cemented herself as a fashion icon in Hollywood.
Ross is also a champion of young talent and designers, most notably putting racial inclusivity front and center by featuring Black designers in all of her looks for stage and press when she hosted the 2018 American Music Awards. As a co-founding signatory of the Time's Up movement, she is actively involved in working towards the goal of creating safety and equality in the workplace.
Her production company, Joy Mill Entertainment, is committed to amplifying multilayered content that intentionally inspires possibility and joy in order to create connection and understanding. Her haircare line, PATTERN, serves the natural hair community and is an active space for upholding and celebrating Black beauty. She is a fixture on Hollywood's best-dressed lists, and in 2017 she launched her first-ever fashion line, co-designed with JCPenney, which was celebrated for its inclusivity and accessibility.
See Ross accept the Fashion Icon Award on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. when the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards air live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica!
