Tracee Ellis Ross to Receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross isn't just a 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominee, she's already a winner!

E! announced on Friday, Oct. 16 that the Black-ish star will receive the Fashion Icon of 2020 Award at the PCAs on Sunday, Nov. 15. The award-winning actress, producer and CEO is being recognized for her trailblazing looks and one-of-a-kind personal style, her passion for self-expression and how she uses her voice and reach to inspire others to believe in themselves.

"Tracee Ellis Ross' style is transcendent," Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital said today in an announcement. "Her influence in the entertainment and fashion spaces are incomparable and we are delighted to honor her with the Fashion Icon Award."

Ross is also nominated for The Drama Movie Star of 2020 for her recent film The High Note.

Ross' longtime love affair with fashion began in her teens years when she started modeling for some of the biggest designers around in the early '90s. She even once walked the Thierry Mugler runway with her mom Diana Ross!