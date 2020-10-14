Watch Michelle Rodriguez Open up About Coming Out as Bisexual on Red Table Talk: The Estefans

The Estefans have no problem cutting right to the chase.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Latinx pop icon Gloria Estefan followed in the footsteps of Jada Pinkett Smith and premiered Red Table Talk: The Estefans, a buzzy new spinoff show that finds her getting real, real fast. In the new series, the Estefan matriarch is joined by two co-hosts she's familiar with: Her and husband Emilio Estefan's 25-year-old daughter Emily, an LGBTQ+ musician, and 53-year-old Lili Estefan, her niece and the longtime host of Univision's El Gordo y la Flaca.

For their second episode, the trio is gearing up to address another complicated topic: sexuality. As Estefan fans might know, Emily came out as queer several years ago and inspired conversations about sexuality in her family. In an exclusive preview of the Wednesday, Oct. 14 episode, the Estefans are joined by Fast and the Furious alum Michelle Rodriguez and former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell, two unapologetically queer stars.