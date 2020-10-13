Why Kate Hudson Says Onscreen Kisses with Matthew McConaughey Should Have Been "Better"

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey are rom-com goals. The pair starred in the absolute classic How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days in 2003 and Fool's Gold in 2008. So, they're basically the Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks of the 2000s, right?
But apparently their onscreen kisses were mostly Hollywood movie magic and not actually all that great IRL.
Hudson appeared on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and told all about the best kisses of her career.
"Honestly, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers," the 41-year-old said. "I feel like I should have had better ones."
She explained why even McConaughey didn't pass the test: "Every time I kiss McConaughey, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind," she laughed. "Like when we were kissing, like in the end of Fool's Gold, we're like in the ocean, we had the plane crash, he just had snot all over his face."
Say no more...
Paltrow then asked if their onscreen makeouts felt more brotherly than romantic. "I think yeah, it can be a little sibling-y at times. But no," Hudson said.
Paltrow, for one, knows the friend-zoned feeling from her experience with Robert Downey Jr. as the Pepper Potts to his Iron Man. The lifestyle guru admitted, "With Robert, like when I kissed him, and I was like, ‘You've got to be kidding me.'"
But an onscreen kiss that did pass the vibe check for Hudson was one she shared with actor Billy Crudup in Almost Famous. She gave the inside scoop about the smooch, but revealed it didn't make the final cut of the film in 2000.
"You know who is a good kisser, but you didn't see it because they cut it out? Was Billy," Hudson said. "Billy was good. That was good. ... We had a kissing scene in the ice room, which then wasn't in the movie."
Offscreen, Hudson seems to be loving her time with partner Danny Fujikawa, as they welcomed their first daughter together in 2018.
"I've got the best man," the Oscar nominee said last year. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."
Of course, while filming her flicks with McConaughey, she was married to musician Chris Robinson, a marriage that lasted from 2000 to 2007.
However, when talking with Paltrow, Hudson revealed that she's dated more celebs than fans are aware of. Paltrow asked if she had been with anyone that people don't know about.
"Oh yeah. Doesn't everybody? If they said no they're lying," Hudson said. "It's amazing the things you do get away with. And everybody thinks they're so damn clever, but we're good at being sneaky and stealth."
She believes she's had trouble in her past relationships because of "a lot of dad stuff" with her father, Bill Hudson, and stepdad Kurt Russell.
"Bill, my dad, bless him and I love him dearly but I needed him and I didn't have him," the mom of three said. "I was lucky enough to have Kurt but that absence and how it manifested in me, that loss or that neglect, sort of manifested through my relationships or the things that I needed validated."
When Paltrow asked if that led her to choose men with abandoning tendencies, Hudson took the blame. She said, "I wish it was that simple. But I actually think it was me. I think I was really choosing the path to be abandoned or to abandon. I really believe in taking responsibility for your own shit."
The Happy x Nature fashion designer added, "At some point you have to look at it and go, ‘Ok, why am I always finding myself in the same spot? Like it's got to be what I'm doing.'"
Hudson, who is all about self care, explained why she encourages people to address their trauma through life coaches or therapy.
"If I don't access the fact that I've experienced trauma in my life, then I'll never be able to heal what it is and I have to not be apologetic about the fact that I am suffering," she said on the podcast. "It's not fun to have to go through and kind of work through pain. It just sucks."
In the end, Hudson knows, "It feels like it's easier to avoid it, but we know that the more you avoid it, the worse it festers."
But sometimes it's okay to relive the past again, at least when it comes to her legendary career.
It's been 17 years since How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days came out and the beloved romantic comedy is still dissected by fans and stars.
McConaughey celebrated the film's anniversary this year with an homage to the competitive characters' "love fern." The 50-year-old wrote, "that damn fern."
Hudson has confessed that she often thinks about where the characters would be today. "I loved what we created with that movie," she said, predicting, "We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!"