Before You Check Out the New Supermarket Sweep, Stock Up on These Fun Facts About the Original

In case you were looking for another reason to love Leslie Jones, allow us to present this anecdote about the time she auditioned to be on Supermarket Sweep.

Because some three decades before the Saturday Night Live vet was tapped to host this fall's hotly anticipated revival, she was an unemployed dedicated Pax channel viewer, hoping to score a slot on the '90s version of the 1965-1967 game show. You know, the one you watched on days off from school, imagining how fun it would be to dash through the aisles of a supermarket, piling your cart with the comically large hams and giant packages of diapers any fan worth their sweatshirt knew would net the highest tab and, thus, a shot at the $5,000 prize.

"That was my show," Jones recently told People of her tendency to power through an entire block of four episodes in one sitting. "All I thought was, 'Hey, I ain't got no money maybe I could get on this show, win five thousand and become famous.'"