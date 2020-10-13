Lily JamesBachelor NationCharmedPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Rihanna, Lady Gaga and More Stars Among America's Richest Self-Made Women of 2020

The list of America's Richest Self-Made Women is here! From Rihanna and Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga, find out who made the cut.

As Beyoncé famously sang, "Who run the world?! Girls!"

The legendary female anthem couldn't ring more true now that Forbes has released its highly-anticipated list of America's Richest Self-Made Women. Featured on the coveted list? None other than Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Queen Bey herself and many more stars.

In fact, a few Kardashian-Jenners made the cut thanks to their long-running show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, successful beauty brands, partnerships and countless other business ventures.

The annual list doesn't just take into account each stars' accomplishments and side hustles. Most celebrities have helped the nation as a whole in some special way.

As the publication noted, "These trailblazers, worth a collective $90 billion, have started or helped expand companies that do everything from build rockets to create snowboards to make Covid-19 tests."

While the coronavirus has impacted some celebrity earnings, it has also had the opposite effect for others. Take Rihanna's fun and flirty range of intimates through her Savage x Fenty label. Or Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line, which sells an array of cozy sets perfect for working from home.

And we're only scratching the surface here! Scroll through our gallery below to see who made Forbes' coveted list and how their business-savvy ways have given them their jaw-dropping net worth.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey

Coming in hot at No. 9 with a net worth of—wait for it—$2.6 billion, Oprah is really the definition of success. From a 25-year run as a talk show host to creating her own network and magazine to securing partnership deals, she's doing something right!

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian

With KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and SKIMS under her belt, Kim has built an incredible empire. In fact, Forbes reveals most of her wealth comes from her beauty lines, which she sold 20 percent of for $200 million to Coty Inc. She's also the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has a gaming app and more. She ranks #24 with a $780 net worth.

Amy Sussman/Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner

The youngest Jenner has made a name for herself with her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands, which she sold to Coty Inc. in 2019 for a jaw-dropping $600 million. Of course, she frequently appears on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She ranks No. 29 with a $700 million net worth.

Ian West/PA Wire
Rihanna

Bad gal RiRi is taking over the world with her many business ventures, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage x Fenty and Fenty—which is under the luxury group LVMH. Her many empires, plus her music and acting career, places her No. 33 with a net worth of $600 million.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Madonna

The queen of pop music holds the No. 40 spot with a net worth of $550 million. As Forbes explains, she's "grossed an estimated $1.2 billion on the road in her career." Along with her music, she's the founder of the luxury skincare brand MDNA.

Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock
Céline Dion

After having one successful Las Vegas residency, selling more than 220 million albums worldwide and releasing hit after hit, it's no wonder the Canadian singer is No. 51 on this list with a net worth of $455.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Beyoncé

She's Queen Bey for a reason! The Homecoming star has reached legend status and her decades-long career in music and entertainment is proof. As Forbes puts into perspective, her On The Run II tour with husband Jay-Z "grossed roughly $5 million per night, pulling in a total of more than $250 million." Her Netflix special, trailblazing 2018 Coachella set, Ivy Park line and more places her No. 55 with a $420 net worth.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Barbra Streisand

The iconic singer and actress earns the No. 56 spot on Forbes' list with her $400 million net worth. Let's be real, she is one of the few stars to hold an EGOT title and "the only act in history to have a No. 1 album in six consecutive decades."

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres

Nothing funny here, because the talk show host ranks No. 59 with a net worth of $370 million. Along with her eponymous television series, she produces many shows and receives licensing fees from her collections at PetSmart and Bed, Bath & Beyond. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Taylor Swift

Are you ready for it?! The singer's chart-topping music, new record deal with Universal's Republic Records and a multitude of awards has put her No. 62 with a net worth of $365 million. Now, that's one impressive reputation.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Burberry
Serena Williams

The legend herself! Worth $225 million, Serena ranks No. 83 on Forbes' list for her projects outside of tennis, including investing in more than 50 startups and owning stakes in the Miami Dolphins and UFC. She also kick-started her direct-to-consumer clothing line, S by Serena, in 2018.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon

What, like it's hard?! The Legally Blonde alum comes in hot at No. 87 with a net worth of $200 million. Along with her incredible acting credentials, Reese also founded the production company, Pacific Standard, in 2012, which has produced successful projects such as Gone Girl and Wild. She's also the founder of Hello Sunshine, a female-focused website, and Draper James, a fashion line.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kris Jenner

After running the Kardashian-Jenner empire, it's no surprise Kris has landed on Forbes' coveted list for her $190 million net worth. She ranks No. 92 for her business-savvy ways, including being the genius behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians, making a 10 percent cut of her kids' earnings, her book sales and more.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga

The Mother Monster ties with J.Lo at No. 97 on Forbes' list with a $150 million net worth—and it's easy to understand why. The multihyphenate has 11 Grammys under her belt, an Academy Award for her work on A Star Is Born and one successful beauty line "that has raised over $10 million in venture funds."

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez

With a net worth of $150 million, J.Lo makes the list at No. 97. No "Jenny From the Block," here! From her countless film and television projects to her hit-making music (which earned her a spot at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time Show) to the upcoming launch of her own cosmetics company, the star shows no signs of slowing down.

Want to learn more about your favorite stars' earnings? Read all about the highest-paid actresses here.

