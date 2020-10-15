John CenaBillboard Music AwardsBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Fall Décor for Less: Warm Up Your Home Like Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner & More

Copy their décor in time for Halloween!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 15, 2020 12:21 AMTags
E-Comm: Fall Decor for Less: Warm Up Your Home Like Reese, Kylie & More, Reese WitherspoonInstagram

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for fall décor inspiration? Then look no further than Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner and Lauren Conrad's homes this autumn. These celebs are decorating for the season, and you can easily recreate their festive décor schemes in your own home.

Below, check out just how they've decorated and how you too can get the look with pieces from Walmart, Sephora and more!

Cute, Comfy & Cozy Halloween Costumes for Your Whole Family
Reese Witherspoon 

Witherspoon's front porch, which she shared on Instagram, is trick-or-treater ready with an array of pumpkins and corn stalks! Her inspiration came from Southern Living magazine. 

Corn Stalk Bundle (Set of Two)

Flank your front door with these festive corn stalks. They're six to seven feet tall.

$50
Home Depot

Way to Celebrate Thanksgiving Multicolor Heirloom Pumpkins Decoration (Set of Three)

You can't go wrong placing some pumpkins and gourds around your front door. 

$13
Walmart
Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Jenner is going all out this Halloween, and shared her spooktacular décor on her Instagram story. Her home has spiders lining the walls, silly signs and much, much more. 

Spider Halloween Decoration Haunted House Prop

Create a spider wall like Jenner's with these creepy crawlers.

$13
Walmart

Voluspa Mini Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle

Fall-scented candles are a must. This one looks like Jenner's and has a spiced pumpkin latte scent.

$18
Sephora

A Witch Lives Here With Her Little Monsters Metal Sign

You too can have a cute sign like Jenner's in your living room. 

$25
$19
Walmart
Caitlin Alohilani Photography

Lauren Conrad 

Lauren Conrad's nonprofit The Little Market shared a beautiful fall tablescape by Beijos Events, the items for which you can easily buy from The Little Market.

Pumpkin Pie Candle

Set the scene with this pumpkin pie-scented candle that supports female refugees at Prosperity Candle in the U.S.

$36
The Little Market

Moroccan Ceramic Cup

These Moroccan ceramic cups can be used year-round, but their black-and-white look contributes to the Halloween vibes. Your purchase empowers artisans at Chabi Chic in Morocco.

$10
The Little Market

XL Ceramic Salad Bowl

Pick up the matching salad bowls to place on top of your dinner plates.

$40
The Little Market

Large Triumph Bowl

Decorate the walls in your dining room with these gorgeous hand-woven bowls. Your purchase empowers artisans at All Across Africa in Rwanda.

$68
The Little Market

Up next, the Colourpop x Hocus Pocus collab is totally bewitching.

