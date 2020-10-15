Fall Décor for Less: Warm Up Your Home Like Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking for fall décor inspiration? Then look no further than Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner and Lauren Conrad's homes this autumn. These celebs are decorating for the season, and you can easily recreate their festive décor schemes in your own home.
Below, check out just how they've decorated and how you too can get the look with pieces from Walmart, Sephora and more!
Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon's front porch, which she shared on Instagram, is trick-or-treater ready with an array of pumpkins and corn stalks! Her inspiration came from Southern Living magazine.
Corn Stalk Bundle (Set of Two)
Flank your front door with these festive corn stalks. They're six to seven feet tall.
Way to Celebrate Thanksgiving Multicolor Heirloom Pumpkins Decoration (Set of Three)
You can't go wrong placing some pumpkins and gourds around your front door.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner is going all out this Halloween, and shared her spooktacular décor on her Instagram story. Her home has spiders lining the walls, silly signs and much, much more.
Spider Halloween Decoration Haunted House Prop
Create a spider wall like Jenner's with these creepy crawlers.
Voluspa Mini Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Candle
Fall-scented candles are a must. This one looks like Jenner's and has a spiced pumpkin latte scent.
A Witch Lives Here With Her Little Monsters Metal Sign
You too can have a cute sign like Jenner's in your living room.
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad's nonprofit The Little Market shared a beautiful fall tablescape by Beijos Events, the items for which you can easily buy from The Little Market.
Pumpkin Pie Candle
Set the scene with this pumpkin pie-scented candle that supports female refugees at Prosperity Candle in the U.S.
Moroccan Ceramic Cup
These Moroccan ceramic cups can be used year-round, but their black-and-white look contributes to the Halloween vibes. Your purchase empowers artisans at Chabi Chic in Morocco.
XL Ceramic Salad Bowl
Pick up the matching salad bowls to place on top of your dinner plates.
Large Triumph Bowl
Decorate the walls in your dining room with these gorgeous hand-woven bowls. Your purchase empowers artisans at All Across Africa in Rwanda.
