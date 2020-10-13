Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes Are Guaranteed to Get You Through the Week

Not feeling good as hell? Lizzo can help.
If her vocals, flute skills, beloved hits, hypnotizing performances and general bada--ary weren't enough, the star is also a walking self-love encyclopedia. Whether it's embracing body positivity or tackling slumping self-confidence, Lizzo has steadily become the world's guru for loving who you are—exactly as you are.
It's no secret that 2020 has been a year most will likely not want to relive. While things have been less than stellar, fans can look to Lizzo, a consistent beacon of joy online as she unapologetically practices the self-love she preaches (see pool twerking video, booty selfie and this clip of her kissing her reflection as just a few examples.)
Bottom line, if there's anyone whose words can help us pull through the final months of this year, it's the one and only Lizzo.
In honor of her 11 (!) first-time nominations at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards—and the fact that a new week has only just begun—keep scrolling for some of Lizzo's best bits of wisdom. After all, we could use an empowering hair toss right now.
In the words of the superstar, "Got to take a deep breath / time to focus on you."
Don't forget to tune in to the Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)