Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif and Wife Brittany Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

A Botched bundle of joy.

Dr. Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif have welcomed their first child together! Brittany gave birth to baby girl named Paulina on Monday, Oct. 12, Paul revealed on Instagram

"Our beautiful baby girl Paulina Anne Nassif was born yesterday, October 12th at 7:42 AM weighing 7 lbs. & 13 oz.," he wrote. "Paulina, meet everyone. Everyone, meet our new angel, Paulina."

Paul also relayed that thankfully, "Mama and Paulina are both healthy and resting!"

"Thank you for the love and support throughout this journey," he added. "We love you all."

Paulina joins 14-year-old twins Collin and Christian and 17-year-old Gavin, Paul's children from his previous marriage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof.

Amazingly enough, Paul's Botched co-star and BFF Dr. Terry Dubrow predicted the little girl's name back in August!

"I think he's going to find some bizarre way of naming her after himself," Dubrow told E! News exclusively. "I'm not kidding. So it's a big mystery that he's hiding from everyone until she's born. And I'm thinking to myself, 'What do you call a girl who's Paul? Do you call her Paula? Paulina?' And the question is: will she have a normal amount of hair at birth if he names her Paulina?"

photos
Brittany & Paul Nassif's Maternity Photo Shoot

Paul and Brittany announced they were expecting back in April, and that same month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby.

"In my heart I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog…it was finally time to have a little girl," Paul told E! News exclusively after the golfing-themed pink explosion reveal. "I'm so excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days."

photos
Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow's Bromance
Oxana Alex

Brittany was just as excited, but "nervous" too: "Because it's a different experience, something new, especially when your body's changing. It's amazing what your body can do."

"It's like riding a bike," Paul added of parenting a newborn. "I still remember most of it, all of it. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it's her first time doing this."

read
Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif Is Married! See the First Photos of His Santorini Wedding Reception

Paul and Brittany tied the knot in a picturesque reception at one of Santorini's beachfront resort venues, Rocabella Santorini, almost a year to the date. 

In honor of the exciting news, take a look back at the couple's love story below!

Watch
5 Most Supportive "Botched" Families
Instagram
Instagram Official!

Although Dr. Nassif had already confirmed to E! News that he was dating someone new in May 2018, he made things Instagram official in July 2018 with this photo of himself, Brittany and Mark Wahlberg.

Instagram
Beach Babes

It didn't take long for the twosome to become inseparable! In August 2018, Paul declared he was in "Paradise" while on vacation with Brittany in Turks & Caicos.

Instagram
Labor Day Love

By Labor Day, Paul and Brittany were fully in-sync. "I forgot my hat for the races," the Botched doctor joked alongside this sweet snap.

Instagram
Double Date

Dr. Nassif revealed he had "the best time" while out with Brittany, Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez.

Instagram
Sunday Sweeties

The plastic surgeon looked happier than ever in this sweet selfie from September 2018.

Instagram
Couples Costume

Paul and Brittany were magical on Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
Brittany Meets Giuliana Rancic

"Great times with great people," Paul boasted after a meet up with longtime E! personality Giuliana Rancic.

Instagram
Christmas Cheer

By December 2018, Brittany had become Paul's constant plus one. Thus, it wasn't surprising when they celebrated the holiday season together.

Instagram
Happy Holidays

In fact, Paul and Brittany took things to the next level by sending out a joint holiday card.

Instagram
Birthday Babe

On January 3, 2019, Dr. Nassif made his love for Brittany abundantly clear with a gush-worthy post for her birthday. "A very special happy birthday to my best friend and the love of my life!" he wrote. "May we spend another 100 together! I love you."

Instagram
Date Night

The cute couple took a moment for a sweet selfie while out at a benefit event.

Instagram
His Valentine

Unsurprisingly, Brittany was Paul's Valentine in 2019. "So thankful for this beautiful woman... I love you," the doctor declared.

Instagram
Travel Buddies

In this 2019 snap from Australia, Paul revealed that he and his lady were "a little jet lagged." However, this wasn't their first trip abroad!

Paul Nassif/Brittany Pattakos
She Said Yes!

On June 1, 2019, Paul got down on one knee and proposed to his "soulmate." "Best day of my life! I get to marry my best friend," the Coolsculpting specialist said after the proposal.

Instagram
Wedding Plan

By June 2019, the love birds already started planning their big day. "I could see myself getting married in Santorini some day," Paul teased on Instagram.

Instagram
A Beautiful Weekend

The twosome celebrated their engagement in Southampton, NY in July 2019. "A beautiful weekend with my beautiful fiancée," Dr. Nassif stated online.

Instagram
The Countdown Begins!

Paul teased his wedding date by writing, "less than a week away" on Instagram.

@vangelisphotography
Presenting Mr. & Mrs. Nassif

The lovebirds tied the knot, on Oct. 6, 2019, in a picturesque reception at one of the Greek island's beachfront resort venues, Rocabella Santorini, E! News exclusively revealed at the time. Paul and Brittany's destination wedding welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal wedding ceremony at home in California the weekend prior.

Instagram
Baby on Board

Six months following their gorgeous Santorini nuptials, the couple revealed they were expecting.

Oxana Alex
It's A Girl!

Paul and Brittany revealed the sex of their baby-to-be in April, and it's...a GIRL! Brittany surprised her husband with the news with a golfing-themed pink explosion.

photos
Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

Congratulations to Paul and Brittany! Welcome to the world, Paulina.

