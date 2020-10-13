Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif and Wife Brittany Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

A Botched bundle of joy.

Dr. Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif have welcomed their first child together! Brittany gave birth to baby girl named Paulina on Monday, Oct. 12, Paul revealed on Instagram.

"Our beautiful baby girl Paulina Anne Nassif was born yesterday, October 12th at 7:42 AM weighing 7 lbs. & 13 oz.," he wrote. "Paulina, meet everyone. Everyone, meet our new angel, Paulina."

Paul also relayed that thankfully, "Mama and Paulina are both healthy and resting!"

"Thank you for the love and support throughout this journey," he added. "We love you all."

Paulina joins 14-year-old twins Collin and Christian and 17-year-old Gavin, Paul's children from his previous marriage to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof.

Amazingly enough, Paul's Botched co-star and BFF Dr. Terry Dubrow predicted the little girl's name back in August!

"I think he's going to find some bizarre way of naming her after himself," Dubrow told E! News exclusively. "I'm not kidding. So it's a big mystery that he's hiding from everyone until she's born. And I'm thinking to myself, 'What do you call a girl who's Paul? Do you call her Paula? Paulina?' And the question is: will she have a normal amount of hair at birth if he names her Paulina?"