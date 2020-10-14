RHOC's Emily Simpson Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed

Emily Simpson is changing her body, inside and out!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been on a fitness journey in an effort to get healthy following hip surgery last year. Anyone who follows the Bravo star's Instagram will know the results has been impressive.

"I have lost weight. A lot of people ask me all the time how many pounds, I really don't keep track of that. What I keep track of is my body fat percentage because I feel like for me, that's more indicative of my progress. And I've lost around like 11 percent body fat, which is pretty significant," Emily told E! News ahead of tonight's RHOC premiere on Bravo. "I spent last year being really depressed and gaining 30 pounds pretty much in one year, and I just didn't feel like myself. I wasn't comfortable. My clothes didn't fit. And I just got to the point where I was really tired of it. So I really kind of dedicated myself to working out consistently and trying to make better choices as far as food, and it's made a big difference. So I'm happy with my progress."