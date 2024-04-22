The Many Colorful Things Dominic West Has Said About Cheating and Extramarital Affairs

Watch : Dominic West Reveals How His Wife Was Affected by Lily James Rumors

Dominic West has fielded more questions than most actors on the subject of infidelity.

But that's because even before the 54-year-old portrayed one of the most infamous unfaithful husbands of all time on The Crown, he played the adulterous Noah Solloway on The Affair, which ran for five seasons and interviewers couldn't help but ask what he thought about, well... affairs!

And what he had to say was pretty fascinating, especially in hindsight after the English actor was spotted kissing his The Pursuit of Love costar Lily James at lunch in Rome in October 2020, a tender scene that unromantically butted up against the fact that West had been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010.

Not that there couldn't have been a plethora of innocent explanations, starting with the fact that the actors had known each other for almost a decade, having shared a Sheffield stage as Iago and Desdemona in a 2011 production of Shakespeare's Othello.

They also shared a manger, Angharad Wood, and he was at their table when this seemingly amorous interaction occurred.