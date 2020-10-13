Demi Lovato Declares 2020 "A S--tshow" Amid Max Ehrich Breakup

Demi Lovato is not feeling this year at all.
The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared her thoughts and it's pretty much in alignment with the majority with the rest of the world. In an Oct. 13 Instagram Story, she wrote, "2020 is a s--tshow Watch this to feel better about all of it." Under the text, she included an adorable video of baby petting a duck, which is definitely a mood uplifter if you're looking for one.
As fans know, the former Disney star has had a rollercoaster year thus far. She first went public with her relationship to actor Max Ehrich back in March. After just a few weeks, the two quarantined together at her L.A. home.
By the end of July, the Young & The Restless star proposed to Demi, but the glee of potential marital bliss didn't last long as she called off the engagement two months later in September.
"Demi wants no contact with Max at this point," a source previously told E! News. "She is completely embarrassed at the way he's been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him."
Apparently Max has been making it difficult for the singer and is taking the breakup hard. On Oct. 11, he was seen crying on the Malibu, Calif. beach where he proposed to Demi.
"He has been trying to get in contact with her family and friends and they have all blocked him," a source told E! News. "She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do."
According to the source, Max is "in denial" that the relationship is truly over, but Demi has definitely made up her mind.
The source shared, "Demi is completely done and doesn't want to see him again at this point. She can't believe he fell into his trap and is really upset over it."