Dominic West and Wife Catherine FitzGerald Say They're "Still Together" Despite Those Lily James Photos

Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGerald are standing together.
Less than 24 hours after photos of the actor displaying PDA with Lily James spread online, West and FitzGerald stepped outside of their home in Cotswold, England and kissed in front of reporters.
"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together," he told the press, according to The Daily Mail and The Sun. He then proceeded to leave a note signed by the couple that echoed this statement.
According to the outlets, West's wedding ring appeared to be off. Meanwhile, FitzGerald stuffed her hand into her pocket. She also seemed to be carrying a wadded-up tissue.
The two smiled and posed for pictures. But according to The Daily Mail, West didn't address any of his photos with James. The publication noted The Affair star and the landscape designer then returned to their home but drove off together shortly after.
West was photographed with James in Rome on Oct. 11.
The snapshots showed the co-stars getting close during a scooter ride, exploring the city together and sitting down for lunch with friend and manager Angharad Wood. In addition, West was pictured stroking the 31-year-old actress' hair.
"At the end of lunch Lily sat next to Dominic and he couldn't resist kissing her neck and stroking her," a source also told E! News. "They then visited the nearby church and Dominic placed his hand on Lily's butt."
E! News has reached out to West's and James' teams for comment but has not heard back.
West and James are both working on The Pursuit of Love. The two also starred in Othello together back in 2011.
West and FitzGerald tied the knot in 2010. As for James, she was romantically linked to Matt Smith. However, a source recently told The Sun they split.
James was also spotted with Chris Evans over the summer. However, the Captain America star recently suggested to Today that he's enjoying some solo time.