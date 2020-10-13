Lily JamesBachelor NationKristin CavallariPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Liam Hemsworth Heats Up Instagram With a Jaw-Dropping Workout Session

Liam Hemsworth showed off his muscle gains in his latest Instagram photos. Check out the Hunger Games star’s results!

By Mona Thomas Oct 13, 2020 12:14 PM
Liam HemsworthChris HemsworthCelebrities
Liam Hemsworth is all about his gains. 

While vacationing in Australia with his family, the 30-year-old actor is putting in some serious exercising. In a set of Instagram photos posted on Oct. 13, the Paranoia star can be seen flexing his muscles next to professional athlete and author Ross Edgley on a gorgeous hilltop. 

"Took it upon myself to teach @rossedgley how to train properly," he wrote. "With my help I see some real potential in him. Keep up the good work little guy ;)." Who really knows who's teaching who, but the results are there anyways. 

Liam isn't the only Hemsworth showing off the beauty of Australia. Big brother Chris Hemsworth also shared the majestic scenery on Instagram on Oct. 12. 

"2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism," he captioned the FOMO-inducing collection. "Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it's safe to do so let's support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia @visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time."

The Avengers star continued, "This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism." The 37-year-old actor's update showcased the open sky, clear-water beaches, and lots of mountainous land all around. Of course, fans also got a nice view of Chris' well-crafted muscles as well. 

Between the two Hemsworths, Australia looks like the perfect 2021 vacation spot. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

