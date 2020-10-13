Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos Break Up One Year After Engagement

This is the End of the road for lovers Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos.

The couple has called off their engagement after one year, according to multiple reports.

News broke that the Maniac star proposed to his girlfriend in September 2019, soon after buying a $6.77 million house in Santa Monica to spend some quality time together. The dating rumors began back in August 2018.

Santos is a stylist and the Content Manager for celebrity-loved beauty retailer Violet Grey, according to LinkedIn. That means she's no stranger to stardom, considering Victoria Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are among the famous faces to shop at the curated cosmetics store.

Ahead of the breakup news, it seems that Hill was having an emotional week, since the Oscar winner shared on Instagram, "I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard." Let the record reflect, however, that his beard was out in full force.