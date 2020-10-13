Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Dancing With the Stars Sends Another Celeb Home During '80s Night

Dancing With the Stars capped off '80s Night with another elimination and a bunch of new high scores.

Another week of Dancing With the Stars, another incredibly close race to the top. 

We don't remember the last season with this many genuinely good dancers and this many frontrunners, but it's sort of thrilling. Every week, someone new is at the top of the leaderboard. Anyone could win! 

That also means that people are getting eliminated sooner than they might have in other seasons, but that's just how it goes. Tonight's '80s extravaganza said goodbye to Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess, who did tie with Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko for the lowest score of the night. 

Chrishell managed to escape the bottom two thanks to Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, who were saved by the judges. 

As unfortunate as it was to say goodbye to Jesse and Sharna, '80s Night was a rousing success. Nev Schulman, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Monica Aldama all hit high scores with Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, AJ McLean and Nelly close behind, but it was Johnny Weir who blew the roof off the place. 

He and Britt Stewart performed a stunning contemporary routine to "Total Eclipse of the Heart" that landed them 29 points—two 10s! It was definitely the standout dance of the night, but Justina gets a shoutout for her Flashdance moment at the end of her performance to "Maniac" where she actually had water poured all over her.

Somehow it didn't land her towards the top of the leaderboard, but it did stick her in a five-way tie for fourth place and that should tell you all you need to know about how this season is going. 

Keep up with all the scores below! 

ABC/Laretta Houston
Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 29 points

Total: 113 points out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 22 points 
Week 3: 23 points
Week 4: 25 points
Week 5: 27 points

Total: 117 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson

Week 1: 20 points
Week 2: 21 points 
Week 3: 24 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 26 points

Total: 115 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 1: 19 points
Week 2: 16 points
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points 
Week 5: 26 points

Total: 106 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Justina Machado and Sasha Farber

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 21 points
Week 3: 19 points 
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points

Total: 109 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 24 points 

Total: 103 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten

Week 1: 21 points
Week 2: 15 points 
Week 3: 18 points 
Week 4: 28 points
Week 5: 24 points

Total: 106 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 19 points 
Week 3: 21 points
Week 4: 24 points
Week 5: 24 points 

Total: 106 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Nelly and Daniella Karagach

Week 1: 16 points 
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 18 points
Week 4: 21 points 
Week 5: 24 points

Total: 97 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd

Week 1: 17 points
Week 2: 18 points
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points 
Week 5: 21 points

Total: 100 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko

Week 1: 13 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 22 points
Week 4: 22 points
Week 5: 19 points

Total: 94 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 20 points 
Week 3: 20 points
Week 4: 21 points
Week 5: 19 points

Total: 98 out of 150

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 1: 18 points
Week 2: 18 points 
Week 3: 15 points
Week 4: 21 points 

Total: 72 out of 120

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 1: 11 points
Week 2: 16 points 
Week 3: 12 points

Total: 39 out of 90

ABC/Laretta Houston
ELIMINATED: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 1: 12 points
Week 2: 15 points 

Total: 27 points 

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

