Shop Emma Chamberlain's Favorite Princess Polly Styles

Grab your Chamberlain Coffee and listen up: Your favorite YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has a new edit at Princess Polly, making it all the easier for you to copy her effortless look. She runs you through some of her favorite styles in her latest YouTube video, and you can enjoy 20% off site-wide using the code EMMA.
Below, some of our best picks from Chamberlain's Princess Polly edit.
Amalia Pants
These high-waisted pants with a wide leg come in a beige. Chamberlain pairs them with a white crop top.
The Jayden Top
This cardigan-style crop top has a sweet yellow hue. Chamberlain pairs it with a mini skirt.
Rosella Mini Skirt
This cute mini has a high-waisted fit and pleated design.
Peta & Jain Paloma Bag
This petite blue bag can be worn as a shoulder bag or crossbody. Its silver chain strap is removable.
Clair de Lune Heels
Chamberlain pairs her Clair de Lune heels with white socks. They have a croc print and mint hue.
Madelyn Top
We love the adjustable ruching at the sides of this crop top. It has a ribbed material and comes in a bunch of other colors too.
Old School Love Crop Top
This sweet crop top with lace trim is made of a silky material. Shop it in two other colors as well.
Lucia Cropped Sweater
How cool is this cropped sweater with buttons? It has a raw-cut hemline.
Dear Jane Mini Dress
This simple mini dress is made of a ribbed material. You can totally dress it up or down.
Tio Boots
You'll get so much wear out of these ankle boots with a unique tortoiseshell heel this fall.
