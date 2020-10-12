Why RHOC's Shannon Beador Isn't Ready to Marry Boyfriend John Janssen Just Yet

Love in lockdown.

In this sneak peek from Tuesday, Oct. 13's Daily Pop, Shannon Beador reveals how her relationship is doing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm still dating John Janssen. It's almost about a year-and-a-half and we're good," Shannon dishes to E!'s Carissa Culiner in the video above. "We're doing great."

In July 2019, three months after finalizing her divorce from ex David Beador, the Real Housewives of Orange County star became Instagram official with John.

And, as Shannon gushes to Carissa, she and John are still going strong.

The reality TV star continues, "He's very sweet and so supportive and that's something that I'm really not used to, having a lot of support."

As E! readers may recall, in Oct. 2017, the Bravo personality announced that she was separating from David after 17 years of marriage.

She filed for divorce two months later.

An E! News source shared at the time, "This has been a miserable marriage for Shannon for a very long time. David wanted out. Shannon couldn't take it any longer and has decided that this is best for the kids and her health."